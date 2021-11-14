NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.92 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.