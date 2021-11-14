Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

