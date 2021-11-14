Needham & Company LLC Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.14.

Shares of WIX opened at $199.94 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wix.com by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

