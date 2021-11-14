Needham & Company LLC Boosts Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $12.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

