Needham & Company LLC Boosts Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $12.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ MRAM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
