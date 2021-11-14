Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NLS opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 30.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

