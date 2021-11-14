Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

NTUS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,381. The firm has a market cap of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

