Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.83 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 over the last three months. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

