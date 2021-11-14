National Bankshares Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.44.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $163.85 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.95.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

