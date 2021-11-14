National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTMNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.