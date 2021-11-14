National Bank Financial Trims K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Target Price to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

