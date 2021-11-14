National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $11.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.09.

TSE IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$138.93 and a 1 year high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.39.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

