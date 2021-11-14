Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.60 and last traded at $97.58. Approximately 2,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $796.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.