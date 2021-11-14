Myriad Market Cap Reaches $5.98 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $7,958.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,806,071,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

