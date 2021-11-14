Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.50.

MYO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MYO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

