Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

MUR opened at $28.15 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

