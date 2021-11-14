Mukesh Mehta Sells 27,937 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $17,002.07.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62.

NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

