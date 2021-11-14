MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

