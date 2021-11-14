M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

