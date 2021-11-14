M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $563.22 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $371.58 and a 12 month high of $565.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.