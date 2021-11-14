M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

