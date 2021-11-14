M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV opened at $49.50 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.