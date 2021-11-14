M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $275.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.