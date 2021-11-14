MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Issues Earnings Results

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 97.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%.

Shares of MOSY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. MoSys has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoSys during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MoSys during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MoSys by 81.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MoSys by 62.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MoSys during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

