Morgan Stanley Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $20.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,446,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,864,718 shares of company stock valued at $53,648,907 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
