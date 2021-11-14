Morgan Stanley Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $20.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,446,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,864,718 shares of company stock valued at $53,648,907 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

