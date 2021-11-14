Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 430,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

SPWH opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

