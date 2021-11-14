Morgan Stanley Has $30.88 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $183.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

