Morgan Stanley Has $30.40 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $54.60 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.