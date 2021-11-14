Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

