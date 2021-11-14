Morgan Stanley Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $86.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of ALLK opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

