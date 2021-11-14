Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.73

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.73 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 402,199 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.04. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63.

In related news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.