More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $113,989.28

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,989.28 and $2,863.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.