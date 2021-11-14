MoonSwap Market Capitalization Tops $7.33 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $804.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

