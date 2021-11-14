Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

