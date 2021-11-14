monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $420.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.27.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $363.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.12. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.