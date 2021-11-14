MKM Partners Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $148.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by research analysts at MKM Partners from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.