MKM Partners Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $26.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.