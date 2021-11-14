MKM Partners Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $26.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.