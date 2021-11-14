Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

