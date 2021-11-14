Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

