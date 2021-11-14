Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$901.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

