MINISO Group (MNSO) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MINISO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group -14.98% 7.85% 3.75% MINISO Group Competitors 1.49% 14.75% 5.03%

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MINISO Group pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million -18.38 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 23.33

MINISO Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MINISO Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 288 2038 2903 109 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.73%. Given MINISO Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MINISO Group rivals beat MINISO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

