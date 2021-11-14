Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.04

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

