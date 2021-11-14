Millennium Management LLC Sells 386,902 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.00% of MannKind worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 71.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 109.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 545,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 688,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

