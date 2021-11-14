Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

SNDR stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

