Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 339,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 303,196 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 186,391 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLVS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.