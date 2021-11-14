Millennium Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $958,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 176.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,689 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

