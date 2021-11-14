Millennium Management LLC Buys 135,926 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 988.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,484,000 after acquiring an additional 603,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 503,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,522,000 after buying an additional 248,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,631,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of FMX opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

