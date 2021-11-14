Millennium Management LLC Acquires 173,945 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $14,245,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $10,190,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $8,720,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $8,479,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.