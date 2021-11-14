Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.95 and its 200 day moving average is $283.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

