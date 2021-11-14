Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 2,550,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,940. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

