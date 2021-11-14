MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MMT opened at $6.57 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.